‘Resident Evil 2's’ Review Scores Are Quite Impressive

Although the stunning remake for Resident Evil 2 isn't due out until this Friday, the gaming community is excited to get their hands on it- and the reviews that went out this morning are a pretty good reason why.

A number of outlets- including us- have posted their reviews, providing high praise for the forthcoming remake. In fact, some are considering it the best Resident Evil game yet. Even better than Resident Evil 4, mind you.

Let's take a look at some of the leading reviews out there, and see what they have to say:

First up is Fandom, and in their review, in which they gave the game 10/10, they explained its brilliance. "It's not just a loving restoration but a temple built on newly solid foundations, with emotional beats that genuinely resonate. It sets a new bar for what a video game remake can be, masterfully marrying nostalgia with modernity without quite being a slave to one or the other. And so barely a month into 2019, we have our first front-running contender for Game of the Year."

Next up is Game Informer, who gave the game an incredible 95 out of 100 in their review. "Over the years, Capcom has experimented with several different approaches to Resident Evil, but this is one approach I hope gets revisited. Resident Evil 2 not only looks great, it plays well, and it forces you into a series of dark encounters that are a total rush. Resident Evil is finally running on all cylinders."

EGM also gave the game high marks, with a score of 95 out of 100. "More than just a simple remake of a cherished classic, Resident Evil 2 is a reinvigoration of the entire franchise, showing just how much life it still has left without the need to make drastic gameplay or stylistic changes. From start to end, this is a phenomenal showcase of old mixed with new, both giving players the chance to relive an important chapter in the life of the series under fantastic new conditions, while also potentially paving the way for Resident Evil for years to come."

The lowest score out there appears to be from Gamer.no, who gave the game a 70. In its translated review, it noted, "By trying to please so many different players the game will probably not satisfy anyone completely. Resident Evil veterans will feel like it is a bit too simple and unfaithful. New players will wonder about the 90s logic in spending so much time looking for keys so you can politely unlock doors when your backpack is loaded with rocket launchers and oversized shotguns which could just as easily have blown them off their hinges."

And, finally, there's our own Liana Ruppert, who loved what Resident Evil 2 had to offer in her review, in which she gave the game a hearty 4 out of 5. "Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren't familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it's still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

"From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it's an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves."

Resident Evil 2 arrives this Friday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you're a fan of the series or horror games, you should not miss it.

Are you excited for this re-release of the cult classic? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!