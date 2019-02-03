‘Resident Evil 2’ Players Have Slayed More than 240 Million Zombies

Resident Evil 2 hasn’t been out for a full month yet, but it’s already touting some impressive stats to show figures like how many zombies have been shot, stabbed, and killed overall among other revelations.

Capcom’s site for Resident Evil 2 has a dedicated stats page which shows different metrics for just about every question players might have about the game. Some might recall that it’s the same site which tracked the demo downloads before the game’s release and showed that it’d been downloaded over a million times. Both Leon’s and Claire’s campaigns have been played millions of times each, and between those playthroughs, there have been a whole lot of zombies killed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been 240,392,893 enemies killed to be exact, at least at the time of publishing, though the site will likely show that many more have been killed within the next week or so. Within 5 days of the game’s release, players had eliminated 126,000,000 zombies, as much as the current population of Japan. The next goal for that zombie-slaying stat checker is for just over 80.6 million more zombies to be killed which will then bring the total to 321,000,000, a number that’s roughly the population of the United States.

The stats also break down the kills according to the weapons players chose to use, though it does so without spoiling the weapons found past the primary two tools. Unsurprisingly, both the combat knife and handguns are the most-used weapons with the combat knife racking up 240,427,543 kills and the handguns bringing an end to 1,532,786,991. Through either the resilience of Resident Evil 2’s zombies or poor aim on players’ part, over 76,000 tons of ammunition have been fired, a number that Capcom said is equivalent to 1,017,480,704 fireworks.

Zombies aren’t the only ones getting killed though as the stats also show how many times the game’s main characters have died. More people have chosen Leon during their first playthrough and his story has been completed more, but Claire has the better kill-death ratio with that character dying several million times less than Leon. It could be though that these players picking Leon first are playing Claire right after which would make sense seeing how they have a better ratio after becoming more familiar with the game.

Capcom’s full list of Resident Evil 2 stats can be seen here.