‘Resident Evil 2’ Has Already Shipped Three Million Copies Worldwide

Who says remakes aren't effective? Not Capcom, that's for sure.

Just days after shipping its incredible remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom has announced monstrous numbers for the game since its release, confirming that it has already shipped three million units worldwide!

This covers all the platforms that the game is on, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. No word yet on which platform sold the most.

The company noted that, as of January 28, the series has now gone on to sell 88 million units since the debut of the original way back in 1996. "More than 20 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe make it Capcom's flagship game series," the company announced in a press release.

Capcom then looked back on the performance of the original 1998 release, which managed to reach 4.96 million units sold, making it the fourth best-selling game in the franchise. The remake should have no trouble eclipsing that number within the next few weeks, based on word-of-mouth surrounding the game, as well as tremendous hype on social media.

"With Resident Evil 7: Biohazard having now gone on to sell a cumulative 6 million units, Capcom looks to achieve similar, long-term sales for Resident Evil 2 as well," it said.

The company intends to support the game with downloadable content, including three new chapters that will debut next month- and that could bring about a familiar character to the series, depending on what some PC users were able to find.

This will definitely give Capcom just the start it needs to take 2019 by storm, alongside its previously released Onimusha Warlords; as well as its highly anticipated Devil May Cry 5, which debuts this March. Where it goes from here is anyone's guess- but we'll happily take more remakes of this type. Hey, Capcom, feel free to add more Resident Evil games to this list. And maybe Dino Crisis…?

Resident Evil 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Be sure to check out our review to see why you should be playing it right now.

