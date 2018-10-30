‘Resident Evil 2’ Video Shows Off Deluxe Edition Outfits

With Resident Evil 2 set to make its debut early next year, players can’t wait to dive back into this familiar world like never before, thanks to its revamped visuals and bone-chilling action. But if you pick up the Deluxe Version of the game, you’ll be able to do so in a number of fantastic outfits, with other bonuses to enjoy as well.

A new video has appeared, showcasing some of the costumes you’ll be able to utilize for your characters within the game. And though they may not be to everyone’s tastes, we’re intrigued to try them on anyway, as we’ll look all stylish while putting Umbrella-fueled monsters into the ground.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, as you can see above, highlights a number of memorable outfits within the game. For instance, Claire Redfield starts off by showing a pretty sweet military outfit, complete with matching cap to give it the right amount of style.

Next up is Leon Kennedy’s Arklay Sheriff costume, which fans of The Walking Dead might enjoy, even though it’s more themed towards the Resident Evil side of things. It certainly does look similar, though.

Claire then sports a pretty awesome noir costume, complete with hat and somewhat business-style attire, including a tie. And for good measure, players can also apply a noir theme in black and white, in case they really want to feel like they’re thrown into a film from the 50’s.

Kennedy has a Noir outfit as well, with a vest and a slicked-back hairstyle, along with stylish holsters for his weapons.

If you’re looking for something with a little more, ahem, speed behind it, Claire’s alternative Elza Walker costume is for you, putting her in a stylish racing uniform with the word “Raccoon” plastered all over it. We only wish we had a race car to match.

You can read more about what’s included in the Deluxe Edition here, which goes for just $10 over the standard version of Resident Evil 2. Along with the above costumes, you’ll also gain access to an Albert Model Samurai Edge pistol, as well as the original Resident Evil 2 soundtrack, which you can swap out at any point within the game.

Resident Evil 2 releases on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.