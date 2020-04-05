Resident Evil 3 Mod Basically Turns Jill Valentine Into Animal Crossing’s Isabelle

Now that the remake of Resident Evil 3 is officially out in the wild for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, folks can really get into the business of smashing zombies and saving cities. Or trying to, at least. But you know who else is into saving cities? Animal Crossing’s Isabelle, of course! And one intrepid modder took the opportunity to combine the two by bringing Isabelle into Resident Evil 3 as a mask for the game’s core protagonist, Jill Valentine.

The mod from “Crazy Potato” over on Nexus Mods is exactly what it sounds like: an Isabelle mask for Jill. As for why they added an Isabelle mask into Resident Evil 3, the description simply reads, “Jill is a fan,” which is fair enough. You can take a look at it in action below:

Now that is a face to strike fear into Nemesis’ heart — or hearts? I’m not really sure how the creature works, biologically speaking.

Here’s how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.”

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That includes the multiplayer-only experience Resident Evil Resistance. The demo for the upcoming video game is also available, should you want to try it before you buy it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 3 right here.

