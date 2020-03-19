Resident Evil 3 Players Already Think Nemesis Is Way Scarier Than Mr. X

The demo for Resident Evil 3 hasn’t even been out for a full day yet for most people, but players have already come to one conclusion: Nemesis is way more frightening than Mr. X was in Resident Evil 2. The recurring antagonist of the new Resident Evil remake is faster and more aggressive than his dapper counterpart and has been hunting players relentlessly during the demo. It’s proven to be quite a jump from what people experience with Mr. X, and some people are even finding out that they might not be able to take the stress of Nemesis’ pursuits.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 demo is now available for everyone after a staggered release through time zones and platforms, so while some people are just now getting started, others have already completed it and are perhaps on another playthrough. Those who finished the game have been sounding off on social media about the differences between Nemesis and Mr. X while highlighting the speed, craftiness, and aggression of the Resident Evil 3 monster. Players first learned of how quick Nemesis could move back when his speed was first captured in some gameplay footage, but seeing it there isn’t quite the same as having him run at you in the game when you’re the one that needs to do the dodging.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was thought at one time that Nemesis would be even more intimidating than he is now when it was incorrectly reported in the Official Xbox Magazine that he’d be able to bust down safe rooms, but even without that power, he’s still a lot to handle. Capcom said in the same issue of the magazine that the goal with Nemesis was to create a character based on players’ feedback from Mr. X in Resident Evil 2, so it’s no wonder that he ended up being more frightening in this game.

Aside from just sprinting at players and trying to punch them into pieces, Nemesis has a few tricks up his sleeve that we’ll see more of in the full game. He’s got a rocket launcher for one thing which we caught a glimpse of in the demo’s trailer, and he’s got several other powers like tentacles and the ability to empower normal zombies.

The demo is now live for everyone to come face-to-face with Nemesis and see if they can handle him, but for those who can’t get to it yet or aren’t sure if they’re up for it, you can check out some of the best reactions to Nemesis below.

Dealing With Nemesis

Nemesis is much more threatening than Mr X and really sells the potential he had in the original. You can’t simply outrun him and his damage is immense.



1 grenade does stun him for 35secs but when you learn his pattern, dodging attacks is surprisingly not difficult. — Mark Lawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Born2beSlicker) March 19, 2020

Absolutely Terrifying

Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is out and Nemesis is absolutely terrifying. This game is going to be much more stressful than Remake 2.

Where running away from Mr. X was the only real option in 2, running from Nemesis is an easy way to get yourself killed. You must face him. pic.twitter.com/wQLG0IriOy — Do it for Daisy – Aaron Myers (@ShinZireael) March 19, 2020

Scarier Than Mr. X

Nemesis is scarier than Mr X tbh.Re3 is definitely going to be better than 2 — The Last of Us Part II HYPE (@_TLoUPartII) March 19, 2020

Too Much Stress

Yeah I know, Mr X is super super easy to avoid and dodge and hide from. As for Nemesis, there’s just too much stress, i didn’t expect him to be so fast, I started panicing when i saw how fast he was running at me — Young Nepgear~ (offline) (@LastationGearsy) March 19, 2020

Nemesis Is Legit

Just finished the RE3 demo. Holy hell Nemesis is legit. If you thought Mr. X was tense, you ain’t seen nothing yet. — Blue Jay (@CNTheBlueJay) March 19, 2020

Faster Than Mr. X

Awh, man, the #ResidentEvil3Remakedemo is so good! Having Nemesis stomp towards you much faster than Mr. X is terrifying 😭 — Daniel (@xDemonicCloudx) March 19, 2020

Nemesis Isn’t for Everyone

Just playing the #ResidentEvil3Demo and after encountering Nemesis I already know I don’t have the patience for this game. Mr.X bugged me on the RE2 remake but Nemesis seems twice as agressive and overpowered. Not sure I can take a while game of that. Pass for me. — Gaseous_snake (@Gaseoussnake3) March 19, 2020

Nemesis = Intense

Yooooo I just started the RE3 demo and when Nemesis showed up it was awesome!! He’s scary AF. Way way more terrifying then Mr. X ever was in RE:2

Holy shit that was intense — RustyRagesRegularly (@RustyRages) March 19, 2020

Step Up from Mr. X

Just played the Resident Evil 3 remake demo and holy shit Nemesis just punched the shit out of me. He’s definitely a step up from Mr. X and definitely more of a threat. Looking forward to playing this soon along with everything else coming out — Garrick Forsyth (@Rickyracc00n) March 19, 2020

Way More Annoying