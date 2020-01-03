Resident Evil 3 With Resistance Multiplayer Mode Nearly Doubles Resident Evil 2’s File Size

The file size for Capcom’s next Resident Evil remake has been revealed, and Resident Evil 3 appears to be around the same size as Resident Evil 2. Information about the game which was shared within the Microsoft Store showed that Resident Evil 3 will take up approximately 21.93 GB on an Xbox One. That’s only if you’re looking at the single-player game itself though since the game comes with Resident Evil Resistance, a multiplayer component which effectively doubles the size of the bundle.

Microsoft’s listing for Resident Evil 3 can be found here with the file size shown for the bundle that includes the single-player game, Resident Evil Resistance, and a small costume pack. Add all those three products together and you’ve got a file size of approximately 43.01 GB which still isn’t that much even if it’s around twice what the single-player game amounts to.

By checking the individual products included in the bundle, you’ll see the size of each component. The base game comes in at 21.93 GB with Resident Evil Resistance totaling at 20.47 GB, so combine those with the costume pack and you’ve got the full size that comes in at just over 40 GB.

Compared to Resident Evil 2, the file sizes are pretty much the same. Capcom’s acclaimed remake from 2019 was just 22.04 GB with no other extras included since it didn’t come with a multiplayer component.

We knew about Resident Evil Resistance happening first, though it wasn’t called that initially and later had its name changed to solidify it as part of the Resident Evil family. It was confirmed when Resident Evil 3’s remake was officially announced that the game would be included in the bundle with Resident Evil 3. The single-player game itself still costs the normal $59.99 price even with the multiplayer component included, so it’s a pretty good deal if you were planning on buying both of the games anyway. It could be that the game will be split into two downloads, one of them maybe being optional, though we won’t know for sure until closer to the game’s release date.

The multiplayer game pits four survivors against one “Mastermind” player in an asymmetrical game set within the Resident Evil world.

“As the Mastermind your aim is to prevent the survivors from escaping by whatever means necessary,” Microsoft’s description of the multiplayer game reads. “At your disposal will be all manner of tools including summoning vicious monsters, setting deadly traps, weaponizing cameras and more! In turn, the Survivors must work together to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style objectives to escape the map before time runs out!”

Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 3rd.