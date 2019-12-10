Resident Evil 3 Remake Shares More Gameplay Footage

While it was announced during this morning’s PlayStation State of Play that the campaign mode of Project Resistance — now officially titled Resident Evil: Resistance — is actually a remake of Resident Evil 3, Capcom seemingly wasn’t content to simply let that announcement go by without adding a little something more. In a new video from the developer featuring producers Peter Fabiano and Masachika Kawata, Capcom revealed even more new footage than was included in the State of Play announcement.

The new gameplay footage specifically comes in at around the minute-and-a-half mark in the video below. It shows the main protagonist of Resident Evil 3, Jill Valentine, ducking under a half-closed door to see survivors of the Raccoon City massacre running for safety before a zombie shows up. “More survivors,” she says. “We’ve got to get that train moving.” She takes a couple shots at the zombie, showing off the game’s over-the-shoulder camera during gunplay, and ends as Jill heads down a nearby alleyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.”

The new version of Resident Evil 3, which includes the multiplayer add-on Resident Evil: Resistance, is set to launch on April 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.