Resident Evil 3 Remake Video Confirms Frightening Change to Nemesis

A new Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay clip has revealed a terrifying change to Nemesis. As you may remember, it was Mr. X who stole the show last year when Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In fact, encounters and memes involving the character went viral. And if you played the survival-horror game, you’ll know how frightening the behemoth villain was. That said, if you found Mr. X scary, you’re going to find Nemesis even scarier.

Unlike Mr. X, who moved at a slow walking pace, Nemesis can run, and he runs fast, making encounters with him scarier and more deadly. In fact, he even has a lightening quick slide he uses to get ahead of you and cut off your escape route. Meanwhile, if a zombie gets in front of Nemesis, he sends them flying in order to prevent his pursuit from being slowed down.

Of course, you don’t want to get caught by Nemesis, because if you do, it’s game over. Jill Valentine is tough, but she’s not that tough. That said, it will be interesting to see how easy it’s to escape the big baddie. Something tells me that it won’t be as easy as escaping Mr. X.

Nemesis Sprinting and Jumping In Front of you…so all those who thought Nemesis was going to walk..think again #ResidentEvil3Remake pic.twitter.com/fJANcj0s1p — Where’s Barry (@WheresBarryB) February 25, 2020

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to drop on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and rumors on the game, click here. In the most recent and related news, today, Capcom announced a demo for the survival-horror remake.

“Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.”

As you wait for Resident Evil 3 Remake to release, don’t forget there’s plenty of new games dropping this week that can help hold you over until April 3. You can check out more about these games via our latest Out This Week.