Rumor: New Resident Evil Game Is Resident Evil Remake 3

Capcom is announcing a new Resident Evil game soon. Could it be Resident Evil Remake 3? It’s possible, but first let’s backtrack a little. Earlier this week, Capcom opened a teaser website for “Project Resistance,” a new Resident Evil game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC that it will announce on September 9. And from here, the game will be on display at Tokyo Game Show from September 12 to 15. Here, more of the game will be shown. That said, the question is: what could it be?

Well, some screenshots from the game leaked not long after the announcement, and the screenshots seem to hint at a multiplayer experience, which seems to suggest something to do with Resident Evil Outbreak. That said, AestheticGamer, who has provided Resident Evil leaks in the past, seems to think this may just be a new co-op mode for Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The Resident Evil leaker claims they are almost 100 percent positive that this is for Resident Evil Remake 3, or at the very least, was at some point, but was broken into it’s own standalone game.

AestheticGamer notes this is more theory than something they’ve heard, however, it’s a pretty interesting theory. Of course, take it with a grain of salt, but there has been rumblings for awhile now of a Resident Evil 3 Remake. That said, it seems a little to early for that. It’s certainly too early for a proper Resident Evil, I’d think. So, this is probably for a contained spin-off, but yet again, this is some pretty good production value for a multiplayer spin-off. Alas, all we can do is wait for September 9.

