Rumor: New Resident Evil Game Is Resident Evil Remake 3

Capcom is announcing a new Resident Evil game soon. Could it be Resident Evil Remake 3? It’s possible, but first let’s backtrack a little. Earlier this week, Capcom opened a teaser website for “Project Resistance,” a new Resident Evil game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC that it will announce on September 9. And from here, the game will be on display at Tokyo Game Show from September 12 to 15. Here, more of the game will be shown. That said, the question is: what could it be?

Well, some screenshots from the game leaked not long after the announcement, and the screenshots seem to hint at a multiplayer experience, which seems to suggest something to do with Resident Evil Outbreak. That said, AestheticGamer, who has provided Resident Evil leaks in the past, seems to think this may just be a new co-op mode for Resident Evil 3 Remake.

new Resident Evil announcement on September 9th, “Project Resistance” (PS4/XBO/PC, some screenshots leaked via YouTube thumbnails) https://t.co/y6h4KtUuMU pic.twitter.com/XJIM5SuJIY — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 29, 2019

The Resident Evil leaker claims they are almost 100 percent positive that this is for Resident Evil Remake 3, or at the very least, was at some point, but was broken into it’s own standalone game.

(5/6) narrows down for me who might be making this, and I won’t be surprised at all if this ends up being made by the same people making REmake 3, hell I won’t be surprised if this either is stand-alone game that was spun-off from an idea they had for REmake 3 or is a sneaky way — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) August 30, 2019

(7/8 as I went a bit over) we’ll see. As I said last March, you’ll find what I say isn’t untrue. Project Resistance I have a guess what I think it is, but I’m not much wiser on it than the general public. But I’m almost 100% positive this either is spun-off from or IS Remake 3. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) August 30, 2019

(8/8) Though I’m curious to learn if this is more in-house or if it’s being made by the REmake 3 team, which I believe it’ll be the latter but who knows. Funnily enough of all things from the pieces it has I’m reminded of Ghost Survivors, but we’ll see. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) August 30, 2019

AestheticGamer notes this is more theory than something they’ve heard, however, it’s a pretty interesting theory. Of course, take it with a grain of salt, but there has been rumblings for awhile now of a Resident Evil 3 Remake. That said, it seems a little to early for that. It’s certainly too early for a proper Resident Evil, I’d think. So, this is probably for a contained spin-off, but yet again, this is some pretty good production value for a multiplayer spin-off. Alas, all we can do is wait for September 9.