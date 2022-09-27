Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform

A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.

Within recent days, a new listing for Resident Evil 4 on Xbox One was discovered on Amazon. This version of the game seems to be compatible via Xbox's Smart Delivery program, which means that the Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions of the title are one in the same. Currently, Capcom hasn't confirmed that this leak is legitimate, but given that Resident Evil 4 is available to pre-order on Amazon in this manner, it seems to be quite likely that this information is accurate.

In a general sense, it's not surprising at all that Capcom would look to bring Resident Evil 4 to Xbox One given that the game is also coming to PS4. What is a bit bizarre though is that Capcom hasn't already confirmed that the game will be launching on this system. Just a couple of days back, the Japanese video game publisher confirmed RE4 remake for PS4, but didn't say anything about an Xbox One iteration. For one reason or another, Capcom seems to be sitting on the confirmation that Resident Evil 4 will also be coming to the last-gen Xbox platform.

In all likelihood, the announcement of Resident Evil 4 for Xbox One should come about next month at a new Resident Evil Showcase that is being held. Until that event takes place, though, we can continue to plan on RE4 arriving next year on March 24, 2023.

Are you happy to hear that Resident Evil 4 will also be coming to Xbox One? And what platform are you planning to play the game on when it launches next year? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.