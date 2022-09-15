Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets Divisive News From Capcom

Video game publisher Capcom has shared some divisive news about its 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. Earlier this year, Capcom finally confirmed that it was in the process of remaking Resident Evil 4 and would look to launch the game in March 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while this release is still on track, it turns out that RE4 will also be coming to platforms that weren't previously announced.

Announced by Capcom today in a new presentation to coincide with Tokyo Game Show 2022, it was made known that Resident Evil 4 will now be released on last-gen platforms as well. Specifically, Capcom only confirmed that the game is in development for PlayStation 4. Although details were sparse, it seems like this PS4 version of Resident Evil 4 should launch in tandem with all of the other iterations early next year.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now also coming to PS4.



The title was previously announced for PS5, Series X|S and PC.#ResidentEvil4 #TokyoGameShow #TGS2022 pic.twitter.com/XuBscUjM8H — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) September 15, 2022

As a whole, Resident Evil fans are likely going to be quite divided about this news. On one hand, those who don't yet own a PS5 console will now be able to play Resident Evil 4 for themselves on PS4, which is definitely a good thing. On the other hand, one of the things that excited numerous fans about RE4 when it was first announced is that it was only going to be appearing on current-gen hardware. Now, a number of fans will surely be worried that the hardware limitations of the PS4 will keep Capcom from allowing Resident Evil 4 to reach its full technical prowess on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Despite these concerns, everything we've seen of Resident Evil 4 has looked quite promising so far. Not to mention, the most recent Resident Evil title, Resident Evil Village, was also a cross-gen release, and the next-gen iterations of that game were still greatly impressive. As such, fan concerns about this announcement should probably be kept at bay, at least until we see more of RE4 in action.

As mentioned, Resident Evil 4 already does have a release date and it's set to arrive early next year on March 24, 2023. Capcom also announced today that it will be revealing more information about the title soon at a new Resident Evil showcase that will take place in October.

How do you feel about Resident Evil 4 coming to last-gen hardware? Do you think this will make the version of the game on current-gen platforms any worse? Share your own reaction to this news with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.