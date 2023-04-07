Resident Evil 4 Update Adds Mercenaries Mode

Resident Evil 4 players are finally nearing the complete package the original game offered now that an update for the remake has added The Mercenaries to the game. This alternate game mode separate from the main story embraces Resident Evil's arcade-y feel by putting players on different maps in a timed challenge to defeat as many enemies as they can (and as stylishly as they can) before the clock runs out. This same update was accompanied by a brief set of patch notes, too, that made a couple of changes affecting specific platforms or the game in general.

The Mercenaries mode was a part of the original experience back in 2005 and was unlocked after beating the main story, though players had to wait a bit longer in this remake since Capcom only just now added it. Another difference to note is that this doesn't appear to simply be a game mode that'll show up in the game right away. There are separate download pages for the game up in each platform's respective marketplace, so it looks like you have to download this Mercenaries mode like DLC if you want to play.

Like the main story itself with all its New Game Plus modes and its extra unlockables, The Mercenaries is nearly infinitely playable as players look to shave more time off of their personal bests. Other extras existed in the original game, too, like Assignment Ada, though Capcom hasn't said anything about those yet even if leaks are pointing towards more DLC in the future.

New game modes aside, the same update also introduced a couple of different changes. You can see those all listed below:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

A new extra game "The Mercenaries" has been added.

Aim for the high score in your battle to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit.

PlayStation 5

An issue causing flickering lights at the bottom of the screen when certain settings are applied has been fixed.

A graphics rendering process which resulted in certain environmental details looking blurry has been fixed.

Xbox Series X|S

The dead zone (the range in which the controller's sticks don't respond to movement) has been reduced, resulting in more responsive controls.

Adjusted graphics rendering processes, resulting in improved game framerates.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam