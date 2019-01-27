‘Resident Evil 4’ Has The Best Opening Fight In a Game Ever, Says ‘The Last of Us’ Creator

Resident Evil 4 may only be the third best-selling Resident Evil game — behind Resident Evil 5 and 6 — but it’s widely considered the best entry in the series, even better than the beloved Resident Evil 2. In fact, it’s widely considered one of the best games of all-time.

If you’ve never played the game, then you won’t know it features numerous sequences that many will remember to the grave. The game’s opening fight is one of these sequences. But don’t just take my word on it, take the word of the co-creator The Last of Us, Bruce Straley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holy shit! Best opening fight in any game, hands down. I can’t believe how intense this fight still is! Audio is creepy. Managing your resources is a challenge. You can barricade doors in 2005?! And the frickin chainsaw guy?! In the first main fight??! Epic! pic.twitter.com/Cq10x0Ics6 — Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) January 22, 2019

Now, I don’t know if it’s the best opening fight in any game, ever. But it’s certainly up there. As Straley points out, it’s not exactly one single facet of the fight that makes it, but rather how it all comes together. The music. The stress of surviving while managing resources. That terrifying chainsaw dude. It all comes together for a sequence that I still personally haven’t forgotten 14 years later.

Straley’s praise for the Capcom game comes not long after he took to Twitter to vent about his frustrations about Red Dead Redemption 2, and how it often forces a player to play its missions a certain way. At the time I didn’t agree with Straley’s take, and I still don’t, but this time, him and I are on the same page.

Anyway, if you’re in the mood for some Resident Evil after reading this story, then you should check out the recent Resident Evil 2 remake that released on Friday via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its $59.99 USD price-point feels a little steep for a remake, but the work Capcom did to it makes it feel like a brand-new, modern game. Hopefully it does something similar for Resident Evil 4….