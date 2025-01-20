New Resident Evil Rating Generates Confusion Among Series Fans

It appears Capcom might have some kind of Resident Evil announcement on the way. Resident Evil 6 has been rated by the ESRB for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The move is a confusing one, as the game has long been available on Xbox platforms. It’s possible Capcom could be planning to make some tweaks to the game to make it look better than it currently does, or that it could be some kind of a mistake on the ESRB website’s part. Either way, the lack of a PS5 listing makes this whole thing even stranger.

While new Resident Evil news is usually welcome, a lot of series fans don’t have high hopes at the moment. Resident Evil 6 is widely considered the worst entry in the numbered series, for multiple reasons. A lot of fans thought that the game strayed too far from the horror elements that made Resident Evil so popular in the first place. For that reason, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was seen as a return to form for the series, with a much bigger emphasis on horror, rather than action.

2023’s Resident Evil 4 remake is the most recent game in the franchise

For now, fans will have to see how this all plays out. It’s been almost two years since the release of Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, and there’s been no official word on what the publisher is working on next for the series. It’s pretty obvious that Capcom is hard at work on Resident Evil 9, the follow-up to 2021’s Resident Evil Village. Capcom has kept a tight lid on the game over the last four years, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official reveal for the next game.

While we’re all waiting for Resident Evil 9, it’s possible we could see another remake in the meantime. In theory, Resident Evil 5 would be up next, but fans have been clamoring for years for a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which takes place chronologically prior to Resident Evil 4. There have also been rumors about a remake of Resident Evil Zero, which would make a little more sense, given the fact that it’s a lot older than Resident Evil 5 or 6.

While ESRB ratings are often a window into the plans of publishers, there’s no way of knowing what to make of this one. Resident Evil 6 has already been remastered, and it’s hard to imagine what Capcom could even do to make the existing game look better, short of remaking it from the ground up. Fans can’t be blamed for being confused about this situation, but we’ll have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed from here. Hopefully Capcom will make some kind of announcement soon that clears up the situation.

