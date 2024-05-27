Resident Evil Leaker Reveals Two Remakes Currently in Development

Over the last few years, Capcom has released remakes of several beloved games, including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. There have been a lot of rumors about which game will get the remake treatment next, and a reliable Resident Evil leaker claims that two games are actually getting remade. According to Dusk Golem (known as @AestheticGamer1 on Twitter), remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil – Code: Veronica are both currently in development. In a series of Tweets, Dusk Golem also shot down the rumors about remakes of the first Resident Evil, as well as Resident Evil 5.

"If everything I've heard is correct, which I fully believe it is, & I know others have hinted this & I'm not the first to say this publicly actually just its not caught on, there's actually a remake of Resident Evil Zero & Code Veronica in development right now," said Dusk Golem.

Why Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica Remakes Make Sense

A remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica has been long requested among series fans, and Capcom seems to be well aware of that fact. During last summer's 44th General Meeting of Shareholders, Capcom was asked if it will exclusively release "high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series." Since Code: Veronica is not technically a numbered game in the series, the question very specifically seemed to be asking about a remake of that game. Capcom kind of gave a non-answer, but the publisher is clearly aware that there's a demand for it.

Like Code: Veronica, Resident Evil Zero also seems like an ideal candidate for a remake. The prequel was originally released back in 2002 on Nintendo GameCube, making it more than two decades old. It would be a lot more logical to give that a new version as opposed to Resident Evil 5, which was released in 2009.

The Future of Resident Evil

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. While Dusk Golem has often proven a reliable source for horror games, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry. Since the remake of Resident Evil 4 was released last year, Capcom has been very quiet about the future of the series, and we have no idea when the publisher will reveal what's in store next. Hopefully the company will have a lot more to say over the next few months!

