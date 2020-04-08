Big Resident Evil 8 Leak Reportedly Reveals Title, Protagonist, Setting, and More

A new Resident Evil 8 leak is making the rounds, revealing the alleged title of the upcoming Resident Evil game, the setting, and much more. This newest leak comes on the back of last week’s leak, which revealed the release window, platforms, and word that the game will be set in first-person like Resident Evil 7. According to this newest rumor, which has been collaborated by others, Resident Evil 8 will have a subtitle of “Village,” which will use to the “ViLL” to highlight the roman numeral of 8. Meanwhile, another additional new leak mentions that Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7 will return as the protagonist of Resident Evil 8, which will take place in Europe.

Returning alongside Ethan will reportedly be Chris Redfield, who will apparently play an important part in the game, though it sounds like it may be as a bad guy. Beyond these salient details, it’s also noted the game will use Resident Evil 7 style UI alongside a Resident Evil 4 inventory system.

Lastly, there’s mention of a new enemy type dubbed The Witch, who will be similar to Marguerite Baker from Resident Evil 7, except “she operates with insects.” That said, she will reportedly haunt players throughout the game.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change. That said right now, leaks and rumors are claiming Resident Evil 8 is slated to release worldwide during the first quarter of 2021 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Resident Evil 8, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the heavily rumored survival-horror title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see Capcom do with the next mainline installment of the Resident Evil series?

H/T, Dusk Golem and Biohazard Cast