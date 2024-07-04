How Does Resident Evil 9 Need to Evolve the Series Next? – ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save

Capcom has announced that it’s officially working on the next game in the Resident Evil saga, which should be titled Resident Evil 9. For now, details on the survival-horror title are sparse, but the Quick Save crew has plenty of thoughts on where the series should head next. Listen in as Evan Valentine and Logan Moore break down the current rumors tied to Resident Evil 9 while also discussing the potential return of protagonists Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Jill Valentine.

You can listen to the full episode of this week’s show right here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!



ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

The video player is currently playing an ad.

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

To stay up to date you can:

Be sure to also follow this week’s Quick Save hosts on social media as well to continue the conversation!

Logan Moore – @MooreMan12

Evan Valentine – @EVComedy