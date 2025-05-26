Resident Evil Rumor Reveals When the Next Game Is Releasing

A new Resident Evil rumor reveals when the next game in the series, Resident Evil 9, will release. Following Resident Evil 4 Remake, the expectation is that Capcom will finally follow up Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village with Resident Evil 9. It has yet to announce these intentions though. In the absence of official word there have been a metric ton of rumors about the game. The latest sheds light on its release date.

According to Andi of ScreenFire Germany, Capcom is aiming to release Resident Evil 9 in Q1 2026, which is to say sometime between January 1, 2026 and March 31, 2026. In other words, it is gearing up to release the game pretty soon, which surely means a reveal is imminent, something previous rumors have suggested. And something the rumor also gets at. In addition to revealing the release window, the rumor claims the game will be revealed at Summer Games Fest, which is scheduled to go down on June 9, 2025.

Now, the source has a largely undocumented track record, however, well-known Capcom insider, AestheticGamer, noted that the source has shared “stuff” that they can corroborate as true. In other words, there is reason to trust the source and the information being shared.

Of course, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt if not purely for the fact that even if everything here is accurate it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

So far, it has not drawn out Capcom for comment and we do not suspect this will change as Capcom nevers comments on rumors and speculation. If for some reason it bucks expectation and does though, we will update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on Resident Evil 9 — which is expected to be in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Nintendo Switch 2 — click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you hope to see from Resident. Evil 9?