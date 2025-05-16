Resident Evil 9 Release Date, Reveal Narrowed Down in New Report

A new report about Resident Evil 9 narrows down a release date and a reveal date for the rumored Capcom game. Capcom has yet to announce the next mainline Resident Evil game, and the first since Resident Evil Village, but it’s been reported extensively that Resident Evil 9 — a placeholder title — is in the works at Capcom. This is no secret. What is a secret is when it will be revealed and when it will release. Precise information on both of these things has not been provided by a new report, but this new report does narrow down the window for each.

The report comes the way of AestheticGamer, a well-known Capcom source, especially when it comes to Resident Evil. And while the insider does not have a bulletproof record, they have proven reputable and reliable in the past. And according to the Capcom insider, Resident Evil 9 is going to be revealed this year and then released next year, in 2026, or at least they are “almost 100%” sure of this.

“It’s almost 100% for sure being revealed this year and releasing next year. Doubt they’ll delay more,” claims the insider. “The question comes if it is being revealed this summer or at TGA for example this year, and if its releasing this fiscal year (ending March 31st, 2026) or next fiscal year late 2026.”

Of course, take this new tidbit with a grain of salt, especially since it is unclear how much of this is laced with speculation. Further, even if this information is accurate — which there is no guarantee off — it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Things change in game development all the time, especially when the game is under wraps and not even announced.

For what it is worth, Capcom did recently and seemingly tease Resident Evil 9 in a sly manner, which could indicate a reveal date is close, which — based on historical context — would mean a release date is close.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. There are a few reasons we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Resident Evil 9 — including all of the latest Resident Evil 9 news, all of the latest Resident Evil 9 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Resident Evil 9 speculation — click here.