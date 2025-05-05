Resident Evil 9 Release Date, Reveal Seemingly Close

The Resident Evil 9 release date is seemingly close, or at least that is what previous Resident Evil games suggest. It has been eight years since Resident Evil 7 injected new life into the Capcom series in 2017. Four years later, in 2021, it followed it up with the next mainline installment, Resident Evil Village, aka Resident Evil 8. Between this, and since then, there have been a few different Resident Evil remakes as well, but many Resident Evil fans are now ready for the next mainline installment, Resident Evil 9. Capcom has yet to officially announce Resident Evil 9, but its development is no secret.

The fact that Resident Evil 9 has not been revealed yet would typically not bode well for it releasing soon, but the gap between Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village suggests it should actually release this year. That would repeat the same four year gap. However, this seems to ambitiously optimistic, especially since there have been rumblings that Resident Evil 9 is the most ambitious Resident Evil game to date.

That said, surely this four year gap isn’t extended beyond 2026. We don’t have any inside information, but just looking at the history and context all suggests a 2026 Resident Evil 9 release date and probably a late 2025 reveal.

Speaking of reveals, this is another important piece of context to consider. Resident Evil Village was announced June 11, 2020, and then released May 7, 2021. This is a turnaround of roughly 11 months. Resident Evil 7, meanwhile, was announced on June 13, 2020, and then released January 24, 2017. This is a gap of 7 months.

What these two games tell us is that Capcom likes to reveal its Resident Evil mainline games less than a year before they release. To this end, if Resident Evil 9 is going to release in 2026, which seems a safe assumption, then it’s probably going to need to be revealed fairly soon. And what’s interesting about this is that as you may have noticed, both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village were announced in June. Is Resident Evil 9 going to be announced in June? Well, we only have speculation, but that is reasonable speculation, especially when you consider Capcom did seemingly tease it recently.

