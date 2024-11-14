Resident Evil 9 Reveal Date Leaked

A new Resident Evil 9 rumor has surfaced online, divulging when Capcom may reveal the next mainline Resident Evil game. Following the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil fans have turned their attention to Resident Evil 9, or whatever the next mainline Resident Evil game ends up being called as this is currently an unofficial name for the title.

At the moment, Resident Evil fans are expecting Resident Evil 9 to cap the recent Resident Evil trilogy that started with Resident Evil 7, continued with Resident Evil Village, and could conclude with this new installment. This is just speculation though. However, it is speculation we could get confirmation on as soon as the end of the year.

According to a new rumor, Resident Evil 9 may finally be revealed next month, potentially at The Game Awards 2024 confirmed to go down on December 12 or the rumored PlayStation State of Play. The source of this rumor is industry insider Lunatic Ignus, who has earned the trust of some after a string of recent and reliable leaks.

That said, right now, the insider is not ready to fully commit to this claim because the upcoming release of Monster Hunter: Wilds — due in February — could put Resident Evil 9 on the backburner.

“I also believe the next Resident Evil game will be announced in December, but considering the focus on Monster Hunter: Wilds, it’s safe to say that ‘it’s just a huge possibility’ for that game to be there,” said Lunatic Ignus in a recent post on X.

For what it is worth, there isn’t a ton of precedent involved to suggest Resident Evil 9 will be announced in December. Whether it is Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4 Remake, or Resident Evil 2 Remake, all were all notably announced in June. There is one exception among recent Resident Evil games though, and that is Resident Evil 3 Remake, which was announced in December.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt, both the rumor and the speculation it has created. So far, none of it has drawn comment from Capcom. We don’t expect Capcom to comment for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on the next Resident Evil game — including all of the latest Resident Evil 9 news, all of the latest Resident Evil 9 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Resident Evil 9 speculation — click here.