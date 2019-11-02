Resident Evil Browser Game Tests Your Survival Skills

Halloween may have already come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that Resident Evil fans have to get out of the spooky spirit just yet. Capcom released a browser-based Resident Evil game that’s loosely based around the story of attending a Halloween party, but it’s better viewed as a small taste of Capcom’s new Project Resistance game. Players have to make decisions based on the options presented to them in the hopes of navigating their way to the end of the game.

To play the game that Capcom has titled “Escape for Halloween,” simply head here and follow hit the “Go to the party!” button. You’ll be met with the first of nine different slides that shows an image, a prompt, and some decisions to be made. The choices get more involved as you make your way through the game to navigate different obstacles one might find in Project Resistance such as security cameras and traps.

“You were planning on hitting up a Halloween party,” Capcom’s overview of the game said. “You had your costume all ready and everyone was going to be there. It was supposed to be fun, but on your way, you were kidnapped and placed in some nefarious Umbrella project. Will you be able to escape the Mastermind’s devious experiment and make it to the party, or will you wind up a dissected corpse on a table?”

Interestingly enough, the game might be more challenging than you’d expect if you’re determined to make it to the end. The scenarios have questions that present basic options like moving around traps or trying to disarm them, but it seems that the results won’t be the same every time. After trying to get through it multiple times, the correct answer last time might be an incorrect option the next time.

It seems like that part at least is more in line with what players will find in Project Resistance when there’s a real person controlling the traps and obstacles. The game pits four human players against one “Mastermind” who controls zombies and other pitfalls to confound and frustrate players.

“Capcom’s Project Resistance is a new 1 vs. 4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil,” Capcom’s description of the game reads. “Unleash your inner evil as a cunning Mastermind or join the fight as one of the resourceful Survivors desperately trying to escape every obstacle the Mastermind puts in their way!”

Project Resistance is in development and does not yet have a release date.