Resident Evil Deal Makes 7 Games Cost Next to Nothing

Resident Evil has been going strong for nearly 30 years now, and there have been quite a few entries in the series across those three decades. It can be a little intimidating for those looking to get into the series, but Fanatical is offering a bundle deal on seven Resident Evil games for Steam, and the value of the deal increases based on how many games the buyer selects. The smallest bundle offers three games for $9.99, but buyers can get all seven games for just $20.99, which is one dollar more than the lowest priced game!

The Fanatical bundle can be found right here, and the following games can be obtained through the offer:

Resident Evil (normally $19.99)

Resident Evil Zero (normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition (normally $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations (normally $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 (normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 6 Complete (normally $39.99)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (normally $19.99)

The deal is only available for a limited time, so those planning to take advantage will have to act quickly! It should be noted that the version of Resident Evil 4 being offered is not the remake released in 2023; this is an HD remaster of the 2005 game. The version of Resident Evil offered is also an HD remaster of the 2002 remake, as opposed to the original game released on PlayStation in 1996. However, the version in this deal is easily the better game, and a great starting point for those new to the series (though Resident Evil Zero takes place first chronologically).

Overall, the quality of these games is quite strong! For the most part, these games received critical praise upon release, and are held in high-regard by fans. Perhaps the lone exception in this set is Resident Evil 6. The game’s reliance on action elements over traditional survival horror proved very controversial with players, and convinced Capcom to go back to the franchise’s roots for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Still, that’s a single exception in what’s otherwise a very good group of games. For those that have never played a Resident Evil game, or those simply looking for an excuse to revisit them on Steam, this is a very hard deal to beat!

