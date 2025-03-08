Resident Evil Has 6 Free Downloads for Fans

Resident Evil fans have not one, not two, but six free downloads, or at least some Resident Evil fans do. The Capcom horror game series began all the way back in 1996 and continues to this day. In fact, with recent releases such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil is arguably stronger and more relevant than ever. At least as video game series. As a franchise as a whole, there is an argument that is not as relevant as it once was. And this can be blamed on the Resident Evil movies petering out.

That said, those with a nostalgia for the Resident Evil movies of old can download and watch six of them for free with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Not only is a PS Plus subscription required though, but a subscription to the Premium version is required. A PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscription is not sufficient.

More specifically, the following Resident Evil movies are currently free with a PS Plus Premium subscription: Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Damnation, Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Extinction, and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

Those just learning that a PS Plus Premium subscription comes with free movies, you are not alone. Many PS Plus subscribers have no idea about this perk, which currently has 95 different free movies available for subscribers.

Unfortunately, this is a weird combination of movies. It is notably some, but not all of the Resident Evil film series with some Japanese Resident Evil movies sprinkled. In relation to the former, the first and final two movies are notably missing: Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Speaking of Resident Evil movies, Resident Evil fans recently got an update on the upcoming Resident Evil movie from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. And according to this update, the new RE movie is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026.

