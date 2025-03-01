Resident Evil Fans Have 48 Hours to Grab Game Before It’s Gone Forever

Resident Evil fans have roughly 48 hours to grab a 2022 release before it is gone forever. Between the mainline installments and the remakes, Resident Evil has experienced a renaissance as of late. It began with Resident Evil 7, and then continued with Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 Remake in that order. And it looks poised to continue with Resident Evil 9 and the next remake. What this remake is, remains to be seen. Based on rumors it could be any one of Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil Zero, or Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. Not only is Resident Evil on a great run, but Capcom in general is. Not only has Resident Evil been thriving, but Monster Hunter and other Capcom IP have been as well. There have been some misses during this run though.

One of the biggest misses involves Resident Evil in fact. Because of all the aforementioned Resident Evil games and their various successes it doesn’t get talked about a lot, but Resident Evil Re:Verse has proven to be a substantial flop. This is evident not just by its lack of players, but its poor user and critical review scores.

Later this year, the Resident Evil multiplayer game is set to shut down completely on June 29. Before this though, on March 3, the option to buy and download the game will vanish. In order to buy the game before this happens, Resident Evil fans actually have to buy Resident Evil Village. From here, they need to download the multiplayer game before March 3 if they want to play it in any capacity before the June 29 shutdown. Those that already own the game meanwhile have nothing to worry about other than the June 29 shutdown on the horizon.

To be clear, Resident Evil Village is not being delisted, just Resident Evil Re:Verse. With no online elements, and no licenses that could expire, there should be no Resident Evil Village is ever delisted.

“Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release,” writes Capcom of the delisting and shutdown. “Now that we’ve reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably.”

