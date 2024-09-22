One of the Worst Resident Evil Games Might Be Making a Comeback

What is widely considered one of the worst entries in the Resident Evil saga could soon be available to purchase once again. While Capcom has seen a major revival with its survival-horror series over the past few years, this wasn't always the case. Prior to the days of Resident Evil VII, Resident Evil Village, and a number of modern remakes coming about, Capcom went through a rough stretch with the series. Now, it looks as though one of the titles from that era will be returning.

Recently, it was discovered that Capcom began making changes to the metadata of Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City on Steam. Released during the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, Operation Raccoon City was a co-op-centric spin-off in the Resident Evil series. A few years back, however, Capcom removed Operation Raccoon City from sale on Steam due to issues with the game that came from it being part of the Games for Windows Live program. Now, Capcom has made a small tweak to the title which could suggest it might soon be available on Steam again.

While it's great to see that Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City might be more easily accessible soon, it might not make the game any more popular. On Metacritic, Operation Raccoon City boasts a terrible 52/100 aggregate review score, which is one of the worst in the entire Resident Evil franchise. Fans aren't any more positive about the game, either, as it has a dismal 4.9/10 average user score on the platform. Despite the low scores, it being buyable on Steam would still be a net positive from a preservation standpoint.

If you're unfamiliar with Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, you can get a look at its throwback launch trailer and synopsis below.

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

"It's September 1998 and Raccoon City is being consumed by Umbrella's deadly T-virus outbreak. With a cover up required, Umbrella orders an elite squad into Raccoon City to destroy all evidence of the outbreak and eliminate any survivors. Meanwhile, the US Government has quarantined the city and dispatched its own team of elite Spec-Ops soldiers to track down the source of the mysterious outbreak.

Gear up as a member of the Umbrella Security Service and battle against all of the forces at play in Raccoon City. You'll come face-to-face with horrifying Resident Evil enemies like hunters and lickers as you navigate the Raccoon City Streets in search of your targets which include series icons like Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy.

One thing is for sure, in Raccoon City, all roads lead to hell."

