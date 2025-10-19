New Resident Evil Remake Leaked

A new Resident Evil remake has been leaked, and if true, it will give fans something they’ve been asking for. The Resident Evil series is one of gaming’s most prominent and storied horror franchises, setting a high bar for what other games would need to meet in order to be scary and effective. Resident Evil even inspired films like 28 Days Later, allowing the world to view the undead through a whole new lens. Nearly 30 years later, Resident Evil is still a juggernaut franchise that continues to make waves across the gaming industry. Capcom is currently gearing up to release Resident Evil Requiem early next year, but there are reportedly other games in the works as well.

The Resident Evil series has undergone quite a transformation over the last decade. In 2012, Resident Evil 6 left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, and it would take five years for Capcom to stage a proper comeback with Resident Evil 7. In addition to this radical soft-reboot of the series, Capcom also began remaking the various mainline games in the series, including Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Some are hoping to see games like Resident Evil 5 remade alongside the various spin-off titles, and it seems like some fans may get their wishes.

Resident Evil 0 Remake Details Leaked

There have been rumors for some time that Capcom is remaking Resident Evil 0, a prequel to the first game, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica. Now, MP1st has corroborated these rumors with a pretty meaty new report, confirming that both remakes are in the works, with Resident Evil: Code Veronica slated for an early 2027 release and Resident Evil 0 expected to release in 2028.

Resident Evil 0 is in development under the codename of “Chamber”, a reference to protagonist Rebecca Chambers, and will have an all-new voice cast. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren will reportedly be in the remake, as he has a video game project referred to as “Project Chamber” on his resume. It’s speculated that McLaren will play Billy Coen, the game’s co-lead.

As is the case with many of these remakes, Resident Evil 0 will reportedly also expand on the original game’s story, going as far as making the otherwise unseen train conductor a key player in the story that has direct interaction with the player. As of right now, that’s really all we know, but it’s great to hear another reliable source backing up the reports of a Resident Evil 0 remake.

