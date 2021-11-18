Pragmata Delay Confirmed, New Artwork Released

Capcom has officially confirmed that the upcoming video game Pragmata will now release in 2023 rather than 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No definitive date for its release has been announced as of yet, and the delay to 2023 was actually seemingly unintentionally revealed earlier this year. Not much is known about the game other than the fact that Capcom seems to want to make it a new core brand for the company and that it’s a sci-fi action-adventure title involving a dystopia and the moon.

“Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023,” today’s announcement from Capcom reads in part. “In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.”

You can check out the new artwork for yourself below:

The title was first revealed during a PlayStation event in the middle of 2020 with a 2022 launch window. Capcom has been relatively quiet about the title since then but did note that development was progressing in a recent financial report. “At the same time, we are also working on creating new IPs utilizing the talent pool we have expanded through our proactive hiring efforts,” Capcom boss Yoichi Egawa stated at the end of October. “Most recently, we announced the action adventure title Pragmata for the new generation of consoles, and we are making steady progress on its development.”

As noted above, Pragmata is now set to release in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The title is described by Capcom as “an all-new action adventure title that depicts a near-future dystopian world on the moon through a deeply profound story and setting.” You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pragmata right here.

What do you think about the official delay of Pragmata? Are you looking forward to learning more about the video game over the next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!