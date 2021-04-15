Resident Evil Village Leak Reveals Extremely Difficult Secret Mode

✖

Resident Evil Village is set to release in just a few short weeks, but some information about the game may have leaked early! According to leaker AestheticGamer1 (who also goes by Dusk Golem), the game's developers were working on an extremely difficult mode. This mode is apparently a follow-up to the "Ethan Must Die" mode that appeared as part of the DLC for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Readers should take this with a grain of salt, as AestheticGamer1 notes he is unsure whether or not the mode will actually release in the game. However, if it does, it could be exciting news for those looking for a stiffer challenge!

If the mode does end up in Resident Evil Village, it will apparently feature randomized enemies and items, alongside the steeper difficulty level. The original Tweets from AestheticGamer1 can be found embedded below.

(2/2) an expansive difficulty mode in the game. I don't know the full details/final result of the mode, I feel they may talk about it before release, but I'm aware it makes the game more open, randomizes enemy & item placement, & scaled to be extremely difficult. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 10, 2021

Given the fact that Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village both feature Ethan Winters as the protagonist, it would make a lot of sense to see the mode return for the new game. A common complaint regarding recent Resident Evil games is that they're too short, so an optional harder mode would also give the game a bit more replay value.

It's impossible to say whether or not the mode will appear in the game. However, AestheticGamer1 is a prominent leaker that has shared quite a bit of info about Resident Evil Village over the last year. The poster previously indicated it will be the longest modern RE game to date. Last month, AestheticGamer1 also claimed that Capcom is already working on a ninth installment in the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Ethan Must Die mode return in Resident Evil Village? Were you a fan of the mode in Resident Evil 7? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!