‘Resident Evil’ Licker and Nemesis Plush Are up for Pre-Order

They’re scary! They’re cute! They’re both! Capcom and Minted Icon’s new 9-inch plush of Licker and Nemesis from the Resident Evil franchise are up for pre-order, and you can reserve them both from Amazon for $14.99 each while they last.

The Licker plush will arrive on June 26th and the Nemesis plush on July 31st. Both are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

On a related note, the Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy R.P.D hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $69.99 with free U.S. shipping. The first batch was due in February, but brisk sales have pushed the next batch out until June. Reserve one in your size sooner rather than later to avoid further delays. The same goes for R.P.D pocket shirt, which is available for $29.99 with free shipping. A matching R.P.D baseball cap is also up for pre-order if you want to take the look to the next level. The hat is still in the first wave, so it is slated to arrive on February 27th.

Finally, the remake of Resident Evil 2 is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, aand PC now. For those who are unfamiliar with the remake, the updates are outlined in the official description below:

“The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns completely rebuilt for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh look on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, excitingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.”

Based on the original console release in 1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt for a deeper narrative experience

The new over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme create a more modern look on the survival horror experience and offers players a trip down memory lane with the original gameplay modes from the 1998 release

Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 delivers breathtakingly photo-realistic visuals in 4K

Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage, making every bullet count

Engage in frenzied combat with enemies, explore dark menacing corridors, solve puzzles to access areas and collect and use items discovered around the environment in a terrifying constant fight for survival

Join police officer Leon S. Kennedy on his first day in the job and college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her brother amidst a terrifying zombie epidemic

Enjoy separately playable campaigns for both Leon and Claire, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspective

