Netflix's Resident Evil Shares Final Preview Clip

Ahead of Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series releasing tomorrow, July 14th, the streaming service has released one final preview clip showing off that perhaps not every dog is good to give a pet. Given the setting, it seems like this final preview clip comes prior to the previous clip released by Netflix that focused on Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) protecting his daughters.

The new clip from Netflix's Resident Evil, which can be seen embedded below, sees young Jade Wesker (Tamara Smart) and young Billie Wesker (Siena Agudong) seemingly creeping through Umbrella's corporate headquarters. The tension is palpable, leading to a nasty-looking virus-infected dog leaping through a pane of glass to attack them as they attempt to call their father. While Jade is far enough away, the clip cuts out right as it looks as if Billie is going to get hurt.

"Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures," an official description of the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series on Netflix reads. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

As noted above, Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series is set to release on July 14th. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film's CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.

What do you think about the final preview clip from Resident Evil? Are you excited to check it out when it releases tomorrow, July 14th? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all the things television and gaming!