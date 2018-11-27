‘Resident Evil’ Producer Samuel Hadida Dies At 64

Resident Evil and True Romance producer Samuel Hadida has passed away at 64. According to his brother, Victor Hadida, he passed after a short illness at the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Both Victor and Samuel managed Metropolitan FilmExport together, a French distributor of American indie films that they worked with underneath the founder – their father David. Samuel was known for always advocating for indie films and because of that love, he was a solid presence during festivals the indie scene as a whole.

“Sammy’s passion and humor were infectious and his larger than life presence will certainly be missed,” Victor Hadida told Deadline. “We are committed to honoring his life by bringing to fruition the numerous development projects under the Davis Films banner that Samuel so loved as well as the upcoming productions that were so important to him.”

From The Black Dahlia, to Domino – his work is vast and showcased his talent for producing work that fans would want to see. At the time of his death, Hadida had several major projects in the works, including the long-awaited The Crow reboot.

Gamers might recognize his work on the Silent Hill movies, as well as his work on Resident Evil. The nature of his illness is not known, but he is survived by his wife, Marse Claire, his children – Audrey, Aurelie, and Laurent – and his granddaughter Sasha.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Story developing…