Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake

Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.

The pricing error found on the GamersGate site was exclusive to Brazil as pointed out by Wario64 recently with the new price being R$49.97. That comes out to just under $10 in USD, so people who were able to get in on that deal before it was resolved were able to secure the game for an incredibly low price.

Any of those purchases came with the huge caveat that the sale could be canceled and refunded at any point due to the massive pricing mistake, and while that's partially true, it's not the case for everyone. GamersGate addressed the situation this week and confirmed that there was indeed a pricing error "in some regions" and that pretty much all of the purchases would be refunded. However, some people will be able to keep theirs "as a Christmas present."

"There was a pricing error in some regions, a pretty massive one at that. We're going to refund all of the purchases, bar a few who'll keep the game as a Christmas present. We apologise for the confusion," the first message in a pair of tweets regarding this issue said. "Order status 'Completed' does not signify that your order will not be refunded at the moment as we're refunding them manually. If it's still completed by tomorrow's morning – congratulations! We'll also be running a RE4 giveaway soon."

We've seen this happen before with other big games, too, such as when FIFA 23 was sold for just pennies earlier in the year. Those lucky buyers got to keep that game as well, but it looks like the honored purchases won't be as plentiful this time in the case of Resident Evil 4.