Milla Jovovich Would "Always Love" to Return to the Resident Evil Franchise

The last film in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, hit theaters in 2016, seemingly bringing the journey of Milla Jovovich's Alice to an end, but the concept is far from dead, as a new reboot film is being developed, in addition to both a live-action and animated series in the works. With Jovovich tackling a new video game adaptation with Monster Hunter, one can't help but wonder if this means Resident Evil is entirely in her past, but she recently confirmed that, were any upcoming project to reach out to her about an opportunity, she'd love to be involved in some capacity.

"Resident Evil is such a huge part of my life, on so many different levels," Jovovich shared with ComicBook.com. "I was such a big fan of the game. That's what made me want to be in the movie to begin with. So, I would always love to go back to the Resident Evil universe. I think it's such a fun place to be in, and it's such a great reality. And, listen, I spent half of my career in that world. I would love to be a part of it again. I know whoever is doing it is going to have an amazing time on it, because it's a really fun world to be a part of."

While Jovovich might be open to a return for a future project, director of the film series Paul W.S. Anderson has put the series behind him.

"I made Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and everybody said, 'Oh yeah, right. It's the final chapter. He's a bloody liar,'" Anderson joked with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And we made it, we called it the 'Final Chapter,' we made a story that brought everything to a resolution, which is what I'd always intended. And we made it the biggest and most successful of the franchise. And, for me, that was the time to walk away from it. I did what I said I was going to do and I'm immensely proud of it. And I think we did it, we achieved what we wanted to. And for me, the last few years have been wholeheartedly putting myself into Monster Hunter because that's the next world that I would like to immerse myself in."

Luckily, Jovovich and Anderson have brought a new video game adaptation to life in Monster Hunter, which could be the beginning of another iconic franchise.

Monster Hunter is described, "Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Stay tuned for details on the new Resident Evil projects. Monster Hunter hits theaters on December 18th.

