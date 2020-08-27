Resident Evil Fans Buzzing About New Netflix Series

By Charlie Ridgely

It's official: Netflix is bringing the Resident Evil franchise back to life. After several live-action movies, Netflix is turning the beloved game property into a TV show, which will run for eight episodes in its first season. The series was reported a while back but the streaming service confirmed everything on Thursday morning, tweeting out a picture of the first script from the project, written by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb. Netflix also released some of the first details from the show's story.

Of course, this announcement got folks on Twitter buzzing about what's to come for the franchise. If you search for Resident Evil on the social media site, you'll find mostly positive reactions about the upcoming project, as people are just excited to see more Resident Evil in a live-action format.

Then again, some people are a bit concerned with another adaptation of the title. The movies were mostly hit-or-miss, and the synopsis for the show has left some doubt in the minds of fans. There's an abundance of caution for some.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions from Twitter below!

Looks Promising

It's Time

How Many Is Too Many?

Stay Faithful

Excited

OMG

Give it a Chance

So Happy

Hearts

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

