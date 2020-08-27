Resident Evil Fans Buzzing About New Netflix Series

It's official: Netflix is bringing the Resident Evil franchise back to life. After several live-action movies, Netflix is turning the beloved game property into a TV show, which will run for eight episodes in its first season. The series was reported a while back but the streaming service confirmed everything on Thursday morning, tweeting out a picture of the first script from the project, written by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb. Netflix also released some of the first details from the show's story.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Of course, this announcement got folks on Twitter buzzing about what's to come for the franchise. If you search for Resident Evil on the social media site, you'll find mostly positive reactions about the upcoming project, as people are just excited to see more Resident Evil in a live-action format.

Then again, some people are a bit concerned with another adaptation of the title. The movies were mostly hit-or-miss, and the synopsis for the show has left some doubt in the minds of fans. There's an abundance of caution for some.

