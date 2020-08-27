Resident Evil Fans Buzzing About New Netflix Series
It's official: Netflix is bringing the Resident Evil franchise back to life. After several live-action movies, Netflix is turning the beloved game property into a TV show, which will run for eight episodes in its first season. The series was reported a while back but the streaming service confirmed everything on Thursday morning, tweeting out a picture of the first script from the project, written by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb. Netflix also released some of the first details from the show's story.
When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD— NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020
Of course, this announcement got folks on Twitter buzzing about what's to come for the franchise. If you search for Resident Evil on the social media site, you'll find mostly positive reactions about the upcoming project, as people are just excited to see more Resident Evil in a live-action format.
Then again, some people are a bit concerned with another adaptation of the title. The movies were mostly hit-or-miss, and the synopsis for the show has left some doubt in the minds of fans. There's an abundance of caution for some.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions from Twitter below!
Looks Promising
Oh yes here we gooo!! The people behind this looks promising!! #ResidentEvil #RENetflix #ResidentEvilSeries https://t.co/K8amm2WpTl— ‾ƖƐϛ0‾llᴉǝu / ⍟ ⎊ ⧗ ✇ ϟ ➳/⌖ (@neill_0531_) August 27, 2020
It's Time
Its time #ResidentEvil https://t.co/8wnXfb2LBJ— Eyaahongss (@eyaahongss) August 27, 2020
How Many Is Too Many?
Oooooh, a new #ResidentEvil @netflix project.
Uggggh.....another live-action #ResidentEvil project.
After 6 films, I can't take another. https://t.co/p44OLgpQf4— @Splashing Lights Photos (@Two_Cams25) August 27, 2020
Let's Go
Let's go! #ResidentEvil #Netflix https://t.co/JZC99ogqcH— Arc (@SpookyArc) August 27, 2020
Stay Faithful
Been excited about the possibility of a Television Series - as long as it's faithful to the material, and I get to see some of my favourite Resident Evil faces, I'll be happy! @RE_Games #ResidentEvil https://t.co/OpN79tLkTq— ArghGodzirra (@ArghGodzirra) August 27, 2020
Excited
@Netflix is going to release a #ResidentEvil series!!!!
I am F’N EXCITED!!!!!!!!— ⚡️ᑕᕼIᒪᗪᒪᗴᔕᔕ ᘜ🅰️ᗰᗷ!ᑎo ⚡️ (@itzwhatevaj0e) August 27, 2020
OMG
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 por fiiiiiiiin OMG muero #ResidentEvil 💙 https://t.co/Sv3ANcYUDP— Moi 📷🎮💍📚 (@TheWalkingMoi) August 27, 2020
Give it a Chance
Variety just put up updates on the upcoming #ResidentEvil live action series coming from #Netflix. I’m giving this a chance and looking forward to it. #REBHFun #SurvivalHorror #Biohazard https://t.co/bOApQ4QfPr— Timzster is attending #DCFanDome 🦇 (@thetimzster) August 27, 2020
So Happy
I’m so happy!!! Even though there’s like 4 zombie shows but still...good to see RE getting a show #residentevil #gamebyte pic.twitter.com/Xfhom0YcBf— TheGamingFather86 (@TFather86) August 27, 2020
Hearts
So exciting!! 💚💚💚 #ResidentEvil https://t.co/NoboiB6aqh— Soopke (@Soopkeee) August 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.