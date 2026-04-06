Resident Evil Requiem’s Final Boss Almost Looked Completely Different

Resident Evil’s last bosses are almost always huge gloopy masses covered in pus balls, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise that Resident Evil Requiem followed that same trend with its climactic finale. However, a YouTuber has reportedly discovered an alternate and unused model of Requiem‘s final boss, one that seems just a smidge closer to the character’s more humanoid form. (There will be heavily spoilers for Requiem from here on out.)

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As noted by Japanese YouTuber umedajapan, two unused models of Victor Gideon have been unveiled. The first is relatively standard showing Victor with a single fleshy wing protruding out of his right shoulder blade. It’s not terribly interesting and is somewhat in the realm of what happens in the final game: Victor sprouts a huge tentacle-like appendage after losing his left arm.

Resident Evil Requiem‘s Victor Gideon Used to Be a Little Snakelike

The second model, however, is much more compelling. In what is likely a final form, this blobby mess is more defined than the one in the final game and even seems to have some snake-like mouths protruding from it (as well as multiple other human-like heads and arms).

This more reptilian evolution is something more aligned with what some players assumed would be his final form. Victor’s long coat is seemingly comprised of snakeskin (or something close to it), the ring on his right middle finger looks like a snake’s eyeball with its narrow and ovular slit, the ring on his right thumb is just a metallic snake, his belt buckle is also a snake, and his tongue — which can briefly be seen in a few scenes — is forked. All of these many snake-like features seem to foreshadow his final form being much more reptilian.

Those details seemed to be red herrings, though. His ultimate mutation in the shipped version of Requiem resembles the last boss in the Resident Evil 3 remake. This is because Victor is infected with the Nemesis-γ parasite, a subspecies of the NE-α parasite that was the basis for RE3‘s infamous stalker Nemesis. Similar parasites, similar final forms. This uninhibited bioweapon has hardly any humanoid characteristics when in this stage, something that not even the unused Victor model can claim with its litany of heads and arms. It’s unclear why Capcom decided to change course after so much foreshadowing and go with something more familiar or how long this old model was in the plans.

While Leon S. Kenney executed the mass formerly known as Victor, it is unconfirmed if Capcom is going to explore Victor more in the future. Just like most of the recent Resident Evil games, Requiem is going to have an expansion sometime in the future. Capcom has yet to confirm what it will be about, but various rumblings have pointed to it bringing back past characters. It remains to be seen if Victor plays into any of that or if he will be left as a stain at the bottom of ARK.

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