Resident Evil Insider Drops Bombshell About Leon, Umbrella & Requiem’s Story

Resident Evil Requiem will be the end of an era for the franchise, it would seem. If you’re someone who has been following the Resident Evil series for decades now, you’ll likely know that things have gotten a bit convoluted. There are a lot of characters, storylines, and ideas that have come and gone over the years, with Resident Evil 7 feeling more like a reboot of everything that has come before it. However, it all mostly connects one way or another. With that said, Resident Evil Requiem seems to be trying to take fans back to where it all truly began.

Earlier this year, the ninth mainline Resident Evil game was revealed and it was confirmed we’d be going back to Raccoon City, long after it was destroyed. The glimpses we’ve seen of the game indicate we will explore the ruins of the city, which was bombed to stop the widespread outbreak of a viral infection. What happened in Raccoon City caused massive cover-ups and shaped the following games in a big way. Now, it looks like we have to go back to where it started to potentially end things once and for all.

Resident Evil Requiem Will Reportedly End Leon Kennedy’s Story

Notable Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem took to Twitter to say that Resident Evil Requiem will feature Leon Kennedy and he’ll get a proper reveal before the game actually releases. He’s been pretty vocal about this already so this isn’t too much of a surprise, but he did share some more details about the story. He hinted that there are more characters than just Leon Kennedy in this game, something that isn’t too surprising since we’ve seen Alyssa Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem already.

(3/3) That this was going to be the end of Umbrella's legacy for good timeline wise, & all of this I don't think anyone was claiming or speaking about as far as I know. And when that all turns out true, I'm curious how people respond. Because I've said more than just Leon is in. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 14, 2025

The game will reportedly be a send-off for Leon Kennedy himself and stated that Resident Evil Requiem will also “be the end of Umbrella’s legacy for good timeline wise”. It’s unclear exactly what that means. Will Capcom do a hard reboot after this and start a new timeline, separate from everything we’ve seen before? It’s hard to say, but he also suggested that Leon will still likely be in future games that take place chronologically before Requiem. This is purely speculative on my part, this may suggest that Leon ultimately dies in this upcoming game.

Either way, it sounds like Capcom wants to put a nice bow on everything that has come before and perhaps kickstart a fresh new era for Resident Evil. Whether or not that’s something fans will respond well to remains to be seen. However, that would hardly be the most divisive thing the Resident Evil franchise has done.

