Lady Dimitrescu Revealed in Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition

Over the last few months, developer Capcom has started to pull back the curtain on Resident Evil Requiem. The upcoming ninth game in the mainline Resident Evil series is taking players back to Raccoon City for the first time in decades, putting them into the shoes of Grace Ashcroft, a technical analyst for the FBI. Of course, Grace has her own connection to the city, as her mother, Alyssa, survived the events of Resident Evil Outbreak and escaped before the city was bombed in Resident Evil 3. However, Alyssa isn’t the only RE character making a comeback. A new leak claims that Resident Evil Village‘s Lady Dimitrescu is making an appearance, though not in the way you might assume.

Before diving in, it’s important to note that this is a rumored leak for the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Requiem. The leak comes from Abdullah, aka SpookyHoo on Twitter. As always, you’ll want to take this leak with a massive grain of salt until it’s confirmed by Capcom, but everything certainly looks like something Capcom would put into a Deluxe Edition of Requiem. (UPDATE: Capcom has now confirmed the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition, and even revealed Amiibos. Watch the trailer below. Original article continues after it.)

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Costume Leak

The leak claims Grace is getting five alternate costumes. From the images, we can only see two of these costumes, but one of them is Grace dressed up as Lady Dimitrescu. So, the gigantic evil vampire woman might not actually be in Requiem, but Grace can cosplay as her. The other costume is called “Apocalypse,” which might be a nod to the Paul W.S. Anderson film of the same name, though the costume looks like it’d be more appropriate for his Extinction movie instead.

Either way, if this leak is true, Capcom is heavily referencing its past with the Deluxe Edition. In addition to the two costumes shown, players can use a Mr. Raccoon Charm, which directly references the Resident Evil 2 Remake. There’s also an audio pack featuring classic Resident Evil music and a File Pack called ‘Letters from 1998.”

Then there are the three costumes we don’t see. There have been rumors that Leon S. Kennedy is joining Grace in Requiem, but Capcom hasn’t confirmed that yet. If it is the case, it stands to reason that Leon will get a few costumes of his own. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see things like Jill Valentine’s RE3 costume or Rebecca Chambers’ RE0 outfit be options for Grace.

Thankfully, we probably won’t have to wait much longer to find out if this leak is official. Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled for February 27th, 2026. A delay is always possible, but if Capcom wants to hit that date, it’ll start to open pre-orders in the next month or so. Once those kick off, we’ll learn what’s coming in the Deluxe Edition, though the team might hold back a few surprises, especially if it decides to keep Leon’s involvement “secret” until the last second.

