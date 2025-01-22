Resident Evil Insider Crushes Fan Hopes for Resident Evil 9

A prominent Resident Evil leaker has crushed the hopes of longtime fans when it comes to Resident Evil 9. In the lead-up to Capcom’s next entry in its beloved survival-horror series, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors that have teased the setting, themes, and characters that will be seen in the game. Some of these previous rumors have specifically asserted that longtime Resident Evil character Jill Valentine would be returning as one of the main protagonists of RE9. Unfortunately, based on new information that has now come about, it seems that this won’t actually be the case.

According to Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem, Jill Valentine isn’t set to have a “major role” in Resident Evil 9 at all. Dusk Golem said that he had seen this belief circling quite a bit in recent months, so they took it upon themselves to debunk the previous rumors. They then added that most of the rumors tied to RE9 that have been going around have been false and implored fans to wait for official information directly from Capcom.

“Jill doesn’t play any major role in Resident Evil 9 unfortunately,” Dusk Golem said. “[I’m] crushing the Jill hopium now before wrong expectations are set. Wait for actual RE9 news, nearly every RE9 rumor that’s been floated around has been bulls**t.”

In case you’re out of the loop about why this is so disappointing to fans, it’s due to the fact that Jill Valentine has been one of the most underused characters in the Resident Evil saga for the better part of the past 20 years. Outside of starring in the spin-off Resident Evil: Revelations and being a side character in Resident Evil 5, Jill hasn’t been the main protagonist of a Resident Evil game since Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and its 2022 remake. Instead, Capcom has chosen to focus heavily on the likes of Chris Redfield and Leon Kennedy in recent installments, in addition to introducing Ethan Winters as the main character of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.

Assuming that this info from Dusk Golem is credible, it’s worth stressing that Jill Valentine could end up appearing in Resident Evil 9, just not in a primary role. Past rumors have said that Leon Kennedy will once again be the main character of RE9, but Capcom could always opt to go in a different direction and introduce a completely new character to the series.

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Resident Evil 9 is that the game is merely in the works at Capcom. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about RE9 in an official capacity at some point later in 2025.