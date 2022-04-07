Resident Evil Village Leaks Reveal Scrapped Enemies and More

Resident Evil Village has all manners of mythical creatures for players to fight against from werewolves to swamp monsters and mechanized menaces, and perhaps unsurprisingly, there were even more ideas that didn’t make the cut. One of those ideas apparently dealt with adding mermaids – or at least something like those – to Salvatore Moreau’s section of the game. This and other details were shared by Resident Evil leaker Aesthetic Gamer this week, but they of course haven’t been verified by Capcom or anything like that, so it’s unclear how far exactly these ideas were worked on before they were abandoned.

Over on Twitter, Aesthetic Gamer started their talks about Village’s cut content by saying Moreau’s swamplands were “trimmed a lot” while the game was in development. The leaker said the area needed some “big reworks,” but that work was done on other sections of the game instead, so this one apparently didn’t receive as much focus.

https://twitter.com/AestheticGamer1/status/1511776136593768450

Part of those plans apparently dealt with providing players a more open swamp area to traverse either via land or the water, but the waters in this section of the game were said to be home to “Mermaid-like enemies.” Given that this is a Resident Evil game, those probably adopted one of the more horrific interpretations of the mythical creatures. These creatures would pursue players in the water and had an attack that would players even when they were on land, the leaker said.

“In the water they could swim for you quickly if spotted you, and you had to get to patches of land or kill them successfully before they reached you,” the leaker said. “Even on land though they could be annoying and do this screech attack which stunned you & slowed you down for a time.”

Mermaids weren’t the only scrapped enemies prowling the swamps either. There was apparently a “stalker enemy” seemingly similar to those seen in other Resident Evil games like the Tyrants. It’s thought this creature was supposed to be Moreau, but Aesthetic Gamer couldn’t be sure about that. Whenever the mermaids screeched, they’d apparently draw the attention of the creature to further complicate players’ plans.

