Resident Evil Village Quests Give PS4, PS5 Players More Exclusives

✖

Resident Evil Village players on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 already benefitted from some bonuses before release with those players getting first dibs on the demos whenever they were available, but the exclusives apparently aren’t done yet. Sony and Capcom announced this week that players on both PlayStation consoles can complete a series of quests to earn rewards depending on what console you’re playing on. You don’t even have to have the game itself to get these rewards, so if you’re planning on getting it but don’t have it yet, you can secure your bonuses ahead of time before the offers expire.

To start your quests, all you have to do is head to this PlayStation page here and sign into your account to see what’s available to you. Once you do that, you should see two different two-part quests both tied to Resident Evil Village.

Celebrate launch day with #REVillage Avatars for PS4 and PS5, plus a PS4 theme. Earn them by completing the quests here: https://t.co/M3xxSJigKV pic.twitter.com/dhrVYhofbC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 7, 2021

For the first of the quests, all you have to do is first answer a trivia question and then watch the Resident Evil Showcase which aired prior to the game’s release. The answer to the first question is March 22, 1996, which has to be submitted as 03-22-1996 to complete the quest. You only have to watch 30 seconds of the Resident Evil Showcase to complete that part, so don’t worry about sitting through the whole thing again if you’ve seen it already. Finishing those two quests will net you some Resident Evil Village avatars for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

While that quest is available to all PlayStation players, the second one is only available for those on the PlayStation 4. That’s because it’s a Resident Evil Village theme, and the PlayStation 5 doesn’t support its own unique themes yet, so those who’ve upgraded can’t get this one.

To get that theme, you’ve got two more tasks ahead of you. PlayStation 4 owners have to watch the trailer for the game and then take a look at the purchase page for Resident Evil Village, and after doing that and the first tasks, you’ll have completed all of the quests.

Resident Evil Village is now out on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, and you can read our full review of the game here. Be sure to check out some tips and tricks regarding the game as well before you get started.