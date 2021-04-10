Resident Evil Village Could Have Something Big in Common With Resident Evil 4

✖

It looks like Resident Evil Village could have something very big in common with what is likely Capcom's most popular entry in the series, Resident Evil 4. Although the two games already seem to share quite a bit of DNA based on what we have seen so far, it looks like there could be one major commonality between the two, specifically in regards to a certain boss fight.

Just recently, Capcom revealed the full world map for Resident Evil Village. This map showed off many of the locations that players will seemingly be able to visit when playing the survival-horror title. However, if you closely inspect the map in question, it looks as though it could be teasing a certain boss.

(Photo: Capcom)

Seen in the location known as Moreau's Reservoir, it looks as though a monster of some sort resides in the body of water. The creature resembles some sort of giant fish or whale and it looks to also have multiple eyes. While not outright a guarantee, there's a decent chance that this monster ends up appearing in Resident Evil Village at some point. And if that is the case, there's also the possibility that this beast could be a boss that players will have to take down. After all, this is a Resident Evil game.

The way in which this ties back into Resident Evil 4 is because that installment in the franchise also featured a lake monster boss fight. The enemy, which appears relatively early on in the game, is one that Leon has to take down with harpoons, of all things. It's uncertain how Ethan would attempt to take down this water-based baddie himself, but I'm sure Capcom could cook up something fun for players.

Again, it's worth stressing that if there is a lake monster of some sort in Resident Evil Village, it won't necessarily result in a boss fight. This is all just an educated guess by myself. That being said, I can't see a creature of that stature appearing in a Resident Evil game and not being something that players will have to take down.

Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to see if this hypothesis ends up being true. Resident Evil Village will release next month on May 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Until then, those on PS5 can tide themselves over by checking out a demo for the game.