Resident Evil Village Will Be Featured During Tokyo Game Show

Capcom’s new Resident Evil Village game will make an appearance during the Tokyo Game Show event later this month, the creators announced this week. The schedule that’s been set for the online event confirms the new Resident Evil game will be showcased on September 27th. This will be the first major update shared on the game since its reveal from June that was accompanied with a message from the developer sharing new details. An update on the game was supposed to be shared in August, a delay which Capcom apologized for now that the plans are instead targeting September during the Tokyo Game Show.

The Resident Evil Village appearance was confirmed in a tweet from the Capcom Dev 1 Twitter account which included the apology for the delay and a link to the Capcom landing page for Tokyo Game Show. During the event, Capcom will first show off the Street Fighter V Champion Edition on September 26th and will follow it up the next day with Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020

Since the game’s reveal, we’ve seen numerous reports and supposed leaks attempting to reveal more information about the game during the absence of official updates. It’s supposedly going to have multiple playable protagonists and is thought to have a feature that’ll look familiar to both Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7 players. Werewolf-like creatures and other monstrosities are also rumored to be in the game.

Outside of those rumors, we at least have something official to go off of ahead of Capcom’s next reveal. The publisher confirmed the game takes place some time after the events of Resident Evil 7 with Ethan Winters seemingly back in control of his life until a Resident Evil fan-favorite puts an end to the peacefulness.

“Years after the tragic events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters has started over with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and putting the past behind them,” Capcom said. “However, Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from previous Resident Evil games, suddenly disrupts their life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a new and twisted nightmare in search of answers.”

Redfield’s return is one that’s long been the subject of rumors and was confirmed when the reveal trailer dropped, and while there are plenty of theories about why he is the way he is in this game, we don’t know much about the character’s involvement yet.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release some time in 2021 for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.