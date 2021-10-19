Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Video Showcases Incredible Faithfulness to the Games

When Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City arrives in theaters next month, it’s promising a much more faithful take on the world established in the video games. In a new vignette shared by the official Twitter account, director Johannes Roberts showcases some of the ways that the film will pay tribute to Capcom’s beloved games. The video showcases some incredible side-by-side comparisons between the adaptation and source material; locations like Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City police station look exactly like they do in the games! Roberts even shows some of the smaller details that have been replicated, as well.

The new video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ResidentEvil/status/1450476836849291266

In the video, Roberts refers to Welcome to Raccoon City as “a horror movie created with love of the game.” The love for the source material is very much on display here, and there are some cool horror elements on display, as well. All in all, it seems like longtime fans of the series should be pretty excited to see just how faithful everything looks. Faithfulness to the source material doesn’t necessarily indicate that the movie will be good, but given some of the creative liberties that past Resident Evil movies have taken, Welcome to Raccoon City should be a breath of fresh air!

Set to release next month exclusively in theaters, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will offer an adaptation of the first two games in the Resident Evil franchise. Instead of another original character created for the movie, Welcome to Raccoon City will focus on fan favorites like Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and more. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Resident Evil’s release on PlayStation, and a strong adaptation of the game could be the perfect way for Capcom to end its year-long celebration. We still have over a month to go, but fans will be able to see if Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City can deliver on its potential when it releases November 24th!

Are you looking forward to the next Resident Evil movie? What do you think of the new video? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!