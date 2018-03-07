Retro Studios Could Be Working On Something Huge For Nintendo Switch

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Retro Studios, though its work continues to be celebrated on the Nintendo front. Its side-scrolling Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will soon make its way to Nintendo Switch; and its Metroid Prime legacy will live on with a follow-up for Nintendo’s system, though it’s being worked on by an entirely different team (possibly Bandai Namco).

So, with that, what the heck is the studio working on? Well, according to a recent listing spotted over at Resetera, something very big – and it could be coming to Nintendo Switch.

It apparently lists an updated resume from one of the writers over at Retro, which notes the following:

““Working with a highly skilled team to bridge the gaps between game design needs and telling a compelling story in a meaningful world. Finding the best ways to construct the narrative we want the player to experience with the tools and restrictions available through text, dialogue, and non-traditional storytelling.



* Key team member for collaborative worldbuilding, story construction, and IP development.

* Point of contact for supplemental prose writing.

* Special focus on designer collaboration for player experience storytelling.”

The big focus here is that it’s a project that apparently involves “collaborative worldbuilding” and “player experience storytelling.” Now, Retro Studios knows how to pen a good story – just ask anyone that’s played the Metroid Prime games, as the team has masterfully transferred the original series’ storyline into a trilogy of entertaining first-person shooters.

But “worldbuilding” has us intrigued, wondering just what kind of new elements Retro is implementing into its latest project. Could we be looking at something creative that allows us to join a community that’s forever expanding with new player ideas? For that matter, will this also help boost the Nintendo Network with sharing features? Whatever the case, we want to know more.

It’ll probably be a while before Retro Studios announces what it’s working on – maybe E3, maybe sometime after that – but we can’t wait to see what the team is up to. After all, everything that it’s worked on up until this point has been golden. What it does next may be its finest work to date. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, you can check out their work on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze when it arrives for Nintendo Switch on May 4.