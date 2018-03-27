Retro-Style Platformer Fox n Forests Gets New Gameplay Footage, Looks Awesome

The gaming industry doesn’t have any shortage of good platforming games right now, between endeavors like Sonic Mania, Iconoclasts and Celeste. But there’s always room for one more, especially if it’s a quality outing like Bonus Level’s Fox n Forests.

The German developer’s project, which is in development for multiple platforms, looks like it was inspired by SNES platformers of old, featuring a heroic, weapon-wielding fox as he tries to bring peace to his land. And today, Bonus Level unleashed nearly six minutes of new gameplay footage, giving you an idea of just what this hero can do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game was originally funded back in 2016 with a successful Kickstarter campaign, and has since been building up some strong word-of-mouth – and for good reason. We’ve been hearing how well the gameplay has come together for this game, and the presentation, as you can see from the footage, looks very good.

Along with great looking graphics and music, we also get an idea of the fox’s abilities, such as freezing time to create new platforms, hacking and slashing away at foes, using magic spells such as a freeze crystal that can hit multiple foes around him, and more. In addition, you can also find secret areas scattered throughout each world, picking up gems and other goodies that appear to be just outside of reach.

What’s more, the level structure looks to be very intricate, with a lot of territory to cover and goodies to find, along with no shortage of enemies. Fox n Forests as a whole will offer a lot of these, so you’ll get hours’ worth of gameplay out of it.

Along with the introduction of new gameplay footage, Fox n Forests should also be making its playable debut at PAX East in just a couple of weeks in Boston, where players can check it out before it inevitably releases sometime this year. If you’re going to the show, don’t miss your chance to try it out.

Check out the gameplay footage above, and prepare to take it back to the old-school when Fox n Forests arrives sometime this spring for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.