RetroMania Wrestling Announced For Nintendo Switch

Today, Retrosoft Studios announced that in addition to the previously announced PC, RetroMania Wrestling is now coming to Nintendo Switch when it launches sometime in Q1 of 2020. Further, Retrosoft reveals that’s actively seeking approval to bring the game to PS4 and Xbox One, so there’s a good chance it will be hitting all major consoles, possibly even by launch.

For those that don’t know: RetroMania Wrestling is a spiritual successor to the classic arcade game Wrestlefest, which released back in 1991 via Technos, and which is widely considered a cult-classic. Pitched as a “pick up and play” arcade wrestling game brought to life with 2D sprites, RetroMania Wrestling is a fast-paced arcade style wrestling game and an alternative to wrestling fans who don’t like modern wrestling games.

Retrosoft provides the following rundown of the game’s key features:

12 – 16 Unique, distinct playable wrestlers at launch (adding more post launch via DLC)

2-8 player local multiplayer (Online TBD)

Several match types, including One-on-One matches, Tag Team matches, and the Battle Royal

Ring entrances with entrance music

Multiple entrance attires for each wrestler

Strategic gameplay that is easy to pick up and play

Beautiful 2D pixel art animated sprites with over 700 frames of animation and animated backgrounds

Crowd chants that react to the action on screen

According to a Retrosoft, there won’t be any options to create a wrestler at launch, but it’s aware fans are asking for this feature, and thus it’s exploring the option. Further, there’s been no word of online multiplayer, but as you can see above, Retrosoft is looking into this as well, but has nothing to announce at the moment.

As for when the game will release, Retrosoft isn’t divulging anything more specific than Q1 2020, which is to say sometime between January 1 and March 31. The developer does note though it’s taking its time with the game’s development, and won’t be rushing it to the market.

