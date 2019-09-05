Return of the Obra Dinn Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One This Fall

Today during the new Nintendo Direct, lone-wolf Lucas Pope announced that his award-winning and critically-acclaimed mystery adventure game, Return of the Obra Dinn, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime this fall. Unfortunately, a more specific release date wasn’t revealed, but “fall” seems to suggest the game will hit sometime this month, October, or early November. In other words, it shouldn’t be long before PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch owners can get their hands on the game.

To accompany the announcement, a brand-new trailer for the game was revealed. However, the trailer hasn’t surfaced online yet. That said, you can enjoy it via the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Five years after being declared lost at sea, the Obra Dinn trade ship drifted into port with the crew missing. Turn back time with the Momento Mortem pocket watch and investigate the mystery when Return of the Obra Dinn arrives on #NintendoSwitch this fall. pic.twitter.com/Cji8oPW1mu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

For those that don’t know: Return of the Obra Dinn released last year via the PC to critical-acclaim. In fact, it was one of the highest-rated games of the year with an impressive 89 on Metacritic. And, as you would expect with such a reception, it won numerous Game of the Year Awards. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

“Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person mystery adventure based on exploration and logical deduction. In 1802, the merchant ship Obra Dinn set out from London for the Orient with over 200 tons of trade goods. Six months later it hadn’t met its rendezvous point at the Cape of Good Hope and was declared lost at sea. Early this morning of October 14th, 1807, the Obra Dinn drifted into port at Falmouth with damaged sails and no visible crew. As insurance investigator for the East India Company’s London Office, dispatch immediately to Falmouth, find means to board the ship, and prepare an assessment of damages.”