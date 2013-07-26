Return of Wolverine’s Claw Powers Inspired By Marvel vs. Capcom, Says Writer

You gotta love it when comic books manage to bring something over from another Marvel-licensed product for fans to enjoy.

In this case, it's a shoutout to a popular fighting series that some fans will recognize in the forthcoming Return of Wolverine mini series, which will debut starting this September.

Writer Charles Soule, who wasn't in attendance during this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con event, did take part in a panel via video message, talking about the heated Adamantium laced claws that ol' Wolvie would have in the series. But he added these with a little inspiration from an unlikely product -- Capcom's Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes. This was after he introduced a new character to the story named Persephone, with barely any new details in terms of what to expect.

The original Marvel vs. Capcom initially made its debut back in 1998 in arcades, before being ported to home consoles like the Sega Dreamcast, Sony PlayStation, and later digitally for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 via the Marvel vs. Capcom: Origins compilation.

In that game, you kind of get to see Wolverine's claws heat up during attacks, and readers of Return of Wolverine will see a similar ability pop up. However, what's interesting this time around is that the hero won't actually be able to control how hot they get. This will likely tie in with the story, which Soule is working on alongside artist Steve McNiven. Could they be a reason behind his resurrection…?

This is the second Marvel vs. Capcom reference that came up over SDCC weekend, with the first being a new fighting stick announced by Razer. However, that focused more on the recently released Infinite, instead of one of the classic games.

The first issue is set to debut on September 19. The rest of the series hasn't been dated yet, but we're likely to see it spread out across 2019.

Meanwhile, hey, Capcom, how about giving the Marvel vs. Capcom classic games a chance? It would keep interest in the series going strong, even if Infinite didn't quite live up to expectations. (We still enjoyed it.)

(Hat tip to Newsarama for the details!)